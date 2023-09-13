Improvements in the works for Atascadero Lake Park

Efforts to repair the Atascadero Lake Park pier and improve access to the area began Tuesday.

To help support the cost of the project, the city was awarded approximately $178,000 in grant funding.

The funding will assist with the replacement of the pier railing, deck boards, concrete sidewalk and curb, a new stairway with handrails, and an ADA-compliant ramp.

Additional improvements will include replacing the chain link fence with matching pier railing between the old pier and wading pool.

Construction will occur on weekdays and is expected to be completed by the middle of October.

City officials say access to Mr. Putters Boathouse will be maintained during construction.

