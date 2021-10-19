Improvements underway at State Route 135 and Bunny Avenue in Santa Maria

State Route 135 and Bunny Avenue in Santa Maria will see improvements after an ongoing project to install traffic signal and ramps continues.

These developments will meet the needs of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by providing them ramps.

Only one lane will be available in each direction during the construction.

The project includes lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on State Route 135 at Bunny Avenue, as well as overnight from 9 p.m to 6 a.m.

Bunny Avenue will also see a lane closure Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight on Sunday through Friday morning from 9 pm to 6 a.m.

It is a $1.3 million dollar project involving FEC Future Contractors of Fountain Valley, CA.

The project is estimated to be finished by spring of next year.

