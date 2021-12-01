In 3-2 vote, SLO County Board of Supervisors selects new district map

After a full day of public comment, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted to select a new district map on Tuesday.

In a vote of 3-2, supervisors selected what's become known as the "Patten map."

Every ten years, redistricting occurs after the release of new U.S. Census data. The population of each district must be roughly equal and communities of interest maintained.

San Luis Obispo County has five supervisorial districts.

Supervisors had two new district maps to consider on Tuesday. One was put forth by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and the other was submitted by Arroyo Grande resident Richard Patten.

The Chamber-backed map, also known as the "2030 map," included minimal changes to the current districts. Meanwhile, the Patten map offered more significant changes, including removing Oceano from District 4 and adding it to District 3, splitting the city of San Luis Obispo into two districts rather than three, and separating Los Osos, Morro Bay, and the Cayucos/Cambria area into three separate districts, among other changes.

Supervisors John Peschong, Debbie Arnold, and Lynn Compton voted to approve the Patten map while Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson voted against it.

The motion to approve the map, made by District 1 Supervisor John Peschong, included one change that would move approximately 100 residents from District 1 to District 2, keeping everyone within the San Miguel Community Services District boundaries in the same district.

The final map is expected to be approved at the December 14 Board of Supervisors meeting. The new map will go into effect in 2022.