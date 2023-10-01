In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, a "celebration of culture in community" was held in Santa Maria.

The 2nd annual event at the Santa Maria Fairpark celebrated the history, cultures, and contributions of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

"Today we're just engaging with our community members, parents, and kids celebrating Hispanic culture. This is a great opportunity for people to interact and we've come together, some of us, to celebrate our own culture and to also share that culture with other people in terms of food, dance, and just all-around positive interactions," said Tammie Castillo Schiffer.

It featured family activities, entertainment, food, and community resources.