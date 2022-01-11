In-person city services put on pause in Santa Barbara

In-person services at some city offices have been put on temporary hold, Santa Barbara officials announced on Tuesday.

The pause comes due to surging COVID-19 cases seen locally and across the state, officials say.

While city offices continue to operate, some in-person options are closed or limited to appointment-only service.

The public counters for the Cashier, Billing and Business Licenses at City Hall will be closed for one week. They will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The departments can be reached by email or phone during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Additional contact information can be found online.

The City Clerk's office has limited in-person services to appointment only. The office can be reached by phone at 805-564-5309 or by email at clerk@santabarbaraca.gov.

In-person services are temporarily unavailable at the Community Development and Public Works offices. Online services remain available, and the self-service lobby is open daily for pick up and drop off.

The Waterfront office remains open to the public but has announced that only one party is allowed in the lobby at once. Waterfront parking permits are available for purchase outside, below the offices, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of January.

City libraries have modified services for library facilities through at least Jan. 31. Library visitors will be limited to one visit per day that cannot exceed 30 minutes. The library has also adjusted open hours and capacity for each location.

No in-person services are currently available for the Downtown Parking Counter, though all services remain available online, by mail or by phone.

Parks and Recreation services remain open with limited hours on weekdays, officials say. The Cabrillo Pavilion is open from 7 a.m. 7 p.m. The Carrillo Recreation Center is open from 9 a.m. to noon. The Franklin Neighborhood Center is open from 8 a.m. to noon. The Westside Neighborhood Center is open by appointment only.

Santa Barbara officials say that many additional city services are available online.