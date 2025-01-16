Bird festivals, concerts and learning opportunities this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19, plus a few extra!

Morro Bay Bird Festival

January 16th through 20th Morro Bay and around the Central Coast

If you love birds and the Central Coast then the Morro Bay Bird Festival is the place for you this weekend! From Thursday through Monday take your pick of over 200 events all to celebrate the region's birds. Go on guided walks, attend presentations by experts, take part in workshops and social events plus the festival's exhibit hall will help you get involved in local birding organizations.

Full details can be found here!

For the Birds Art Exhibit

Art Center Morro Bay, Every day from noon to 4 p.m. January 9th through February 17th

It is time to celebrate the birds of Morro Bay in the form of art! The Art Center Morro Bay's "For the Birds" exhibit is open from noon to 4 p.m. every day through February 19 to check out the bird-themed art!

Full details can be found here!

SLO Farmers Market

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo

Over 100 vendors fill five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the iconic Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

Full details can be found here!

Art for Paws

Saturday, January 18th Noon to 4 p.m. Studios on the Park, Paso Robles

Combine art and our four-legged friends Saturday at the Art for Paws event! From noon to four p.m. Studios on the Park in Paso Robles will fill with pet caricatures, dog toy-making stations, samples, an art exhibit, prizes, and more all in support of Woods Humane Society.

Full details can be found here!

Mozart Marathon

Saturday, January 18th 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 19th 3 p.m.

This weekend The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara will host a Mozart Marathon! Eight masterpiece performances will fill two concerts, the first of which is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday followed by a 3 p.m. Sunday show.

Full details can be found here!

Little Ranger - Giants of the Sea

Sunday, January 19th 10 a.m. to Noon Oceano Dunes Visitor Center

Head to the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center on Sunday to learn about the giants that live right in our backyard. From 10 a.m. to noon learn about giant squids, humpback whales, and great white sharks with books songs, and games. All are welcome although the programming is targeted at kids 2 to 6 years old.

Full details can be found here!

Guided Interpretive Walk - Oceano's Beavers

Saturday, January 18th 10 a.m. to Noon Oceano Dunes Visitor Center

Join a State Parks docent on a walk around the Oceano Lagoon while learning about the beavers that call the lagoon home. History, local lore, and tracking information will be shared throughout the guided walk.

Full details can be found here!

Underwater Parks Day Festival

Saturday, January 18th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sea Center Stearns Warf, Santa Barbara

Celebrate the underwater wonders of the Central Coast at the Sea Center on Stearns Warf in Santa Barbara this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during their Underwater Parks Day Festival! Admission will be free to all not only for their permanent exhibits but for special demonstrations, crafts and story times throughout the day.

Full details can be found here!

"At the Table with Dr. King" & Resource Fair

Sunday, January 19th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Allan Hancock College Santa Maria

Join 11 local agencies and organizations on Sunday for the "At the Table with Dr. King" live play and resource fair. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College will fill with this moving show honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. followed by a resource fair and more!

Partner agencies that will be representing include, the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Allan Hancock College, The Fund For Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Bonita School District, Santa Maria Joint Union High School, United Domestic Workers, Future Leaders of America, Santa Barbara County Women Commission, The League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County, and the Mizel Museum.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Restaurant Month

January 1st through 31st, Participating restaurants around San Luis Obispo

The food scene in San Luis Obispo is already legendary but every day through January it will be extra special as Restaurant Month will bring specials, innovations and more. Nearly 40 restaurants are offering deals, specials and perfect pairings for the month.

Full details can be found here!

Indies + Eats

Every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 9th to February 2nd, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hotel San Luis Obispo and the Palm Theatre

Take "dinner and a movie" to the next level this month at Indies and Eats. Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until February 2nd, the Palm Theatre is pairing up with Ox and Anchor for the combination of a movie and a prix fixe menu that highlights the theme of the nightly film. Portions of the proceeds from the meals will go to the SLO International Film Festival.

Full details can be found here!

Twelfth Night or What You Will at the SLO Rep

Thursday through Sunday from January 10th through January 19th, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater

The young actors of ACT will take on Shakespeare's iconic work "Twelfth Night" at the SLO Rep beginning Friday, January 10th through January 19th. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, or catch the 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Seaside Sock Skating

From December 31st to January 30th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's (MOXI) rooftop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

Full details can be found here!