Danish Days, cornhole, a coastal cleanup and more. Here are 6 things to do this weekend on the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend — Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22 — plus a few extra!

Solvang Danish Days

Friday-Saturday, Various locations

Solvang’s annual Danish Days celebration kicks off this Friday and continues through Sunday. Each day will be packed with events such as axe throwing, live music, LEGO building competitions, kids’ activities, ghost tours, and much more. Don’t miss the Danish Days Parade on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. and the Children’s Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Click here for a full lineup of events.

The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale

September 12-22, Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibition Hall, Santa Barbara

The 50th annual Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale is underway now through Sunday, September 22. Thousands of books are up for sale at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Proceeds go to six healthcare centers across the Central Coast. Admission is free.

Full details can be found here!



Atascadero Showdown Cornhole Tournament

Saturday-Sunday, Sunken Gardens

Atascadero’s 8th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament takes place over two days this Saturday and Sunday at the Sunken Gardens. Organized by the Atascadero Knights of Columbus, proceeds from the tournament will benefit the North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program and Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51.

Click here for information on how to enter the tournament.

Coastal Cleanup Day

Saturday, Various locations

Saturday is the 40th anniversary of California Coastal Cleanup Day, and there are dozens of opportunities to participate. Cleanup events are scheduled at beaches and creeks up and down both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. To register for a cleanup event in SLO County, visit the ECOSLO website. In Santa Barbara County, sign up on the Explore Ecology website.

Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent

Saturday, 6-9 p.m., Lompoc Civic Auditorium

The Lompoc Teen Center and the Lompoc Theatre Project are hosting the second annual Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent on Saturday at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium. Students in 5th through 12th grades will showcase their talents in front of a live audience and panel of judges for a chance to win up to $500. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $5.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Paso Robles Taste of Downtown & Arte de Tiza

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Downtown Paso Robles

The 26th Taste of Downtown takes place in Paso Robles on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stroll through Downtown Paso Robles as you enjoy samples from 30 restaurants and wine tasting rooms. Passes are $35. Plus, check out the Arte de Tiza sidewalk chalk art starting at 8 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Rod & Hammer Ranch Whiskey Festival

Saturday, 12 p.m., SLO Brew Rock, San Luis Obispo

The 3rd Annual Rod & Hammer Whiskey Festival takes place this Saturday starting at noon at SLO Brew Rock in San Luis Obispo. The event includes live music, a local craft market, mechanical bull rides, axe throwing, and whiskey tasting. In the evening, the band Diggin’ Dirt will perform on the main stage.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Diggin’ Dirt concert.

Full details can be found here!

Animal Adoption Event

Noon to 1:30 p.m., Ceremony Skate Shop, San Luis Obispo

Are you looking for a new pet? If so, head to Ceremony Skate Shop in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter will be there with some adoptable animals!

Here is more information about SLO County Animal Services!

World Central Kitchen Fundraiser

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Paso Robles Market Walk

Grab some tasty bites while helping out a good cause on Saturday at the World Central Kitchen Fundraiser. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., head to the Paso Market Walk for tastes of foods from around the world, plus raffles and information about how World Central Kitchen helps provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Full details can be found here!

If you are planning an event and would like it to be featured, fill out this form to be considered for a future segment!