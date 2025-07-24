Fair finale, festivals, and meet-ups going on this weekend on the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, July 24th, through Sunday, July 27th, plus a few extra!

Mid-State Fair Free Pancake Breakfast

Thursday, July 24th, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

The last weekend of the Mid-State Fair just got a little sweeter! Thursday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., head to the Paso Robles Downtown City Park for the annual free pancake breakfast! This is a collaboration with the California Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles Elks Lodge, Re/Max Success and Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ. Meanwhile, the fair continues through Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center. On Thursday, the gates will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight. Friday through Sunday, the hours extend from noon to midnight. Concerts, carnival rides, livestock, demonstrations, horse shows, contests and more will make sure you always have something to do. Plus, don't miss all the iconic fair food and drinks!

Arroyo Grande Police: Coffee with a Cop

Friday, July 25th, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cafe Andreini, Arroyo Grande

Head to Cafe Andreini in Arroyo Grande on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for an informal conversation between community members and law enforcement. This coffee with a cop event aims to bring officers and locals together to discuss community issues, build relationships, and enjoy coffee. All are welcome to attend.

25th Annual Woodies at the Beach

Saturday, July 26th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Barbara City College

Check out the "Best of the West" Woodie Wagons from across the United States on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they gather on the West Lawn of Santa Barbara City College. Attendees can enjoy food from the vendors and stay a while to enjoy live music and a raffle.

Fabric Block Printing: Upcycle Your Textiles Workshop

Saturday, July 26th, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. SLOLife Studio & Mercantile, San Luis Obispo

Get creative on Saturday for a textile workshop focused on fabric block printing. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., head to SLOLife Studio and Mercantile to learn the art of carved rubber block textile printing. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own fabrics to print: smooth fabrics without heavy texture or stretch are ideal. Denim, silk, cotton, linen, and broadcloth are excellent. Bring your old sheets, kitchen towels, shirts, jeans, etc. We will provide a variety of fabrics to print on and take home.

Improv Extravaganza at the Bunker

Friday, July 25th, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Bunker, San Luis Obispo

Local comedic improv groups take the stage for a monthly night of madcap fun called the Improv Extravaganza! Come to this fun evening of unscripted live comedy that has become a fan-favorite. You never know what you'll see because the performers make it up on the spot!

Westerlay Orchids Greenhouse Tour

Saturday, July 26th, Noon to 2 p.m. Westerlay Orchids, Carpinteria

Learn all about orchids, industrial greenhouses, and orchid care on Saturday at Westelay Orchids in Carpinteria. From noon to 2 p.m., enjoy the learning experiences plus make your own terrarium to take home!

Costa Gallery Five-Year Anniversary

Sunday, July 27th, Noon to 4 p.m. Costa Gallery, Los Osos

Costa Gallery in Los Osos invites art enthusiasts to celebrate their five-year anniversary on Sunday, July 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, art demonstrations and light refreshments by Mirazur Restaurant.

Obon Festival

Sunday, July 27th, Noon to 6 p.m. Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building

Immerse yourself in all things Japanese this Sunday with the Guadalupe Buddhist Church during their annual Obon Festival. Join community members as they honor loved ones who have passed away in the past year, as well as taste traditional Japanese food, try Obon dancing and even learn Origami.

Old Town Market

Fridays (July 18th, July 25th, August 1st, August 8th) South H Street, Lompoc

The Lompoc Old Town Market returns this week for a summer of Friday evening fun! This week is Agriculture and Wine Night, so head to the 100 block of South H Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for artisan crafts, food trucks, games, vendors, and more!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 17th through August 10th, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the Bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 17th through August 10th, Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Festival Mozaic

July 16th through 26th, Venues across San Luis Obispo County

25 captivating musical performances will fill venues across San Luis Obispo from July 16-26 for Festival Mozaic! This summer music festival features unique Central Coast venues and multiple music styles.

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Sadie About Time, followed by main act The Molly Ringwald Project from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party! Plus, exciting news, this week the emcee will be KSBY Daybreak Anchor Shannon MacNeil.

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday, June through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August, Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. For seven Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



July 26th - The Platinum Beat (upbeat dance hits from past decades)

August 2nd - Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, The Everly Brothers Experience will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grover Beach Summer Concert Series

Sundays from July 13th through August 17th 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,16th Street Park,, Grover Beach

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday from July 13th through August 17th, the 16th Street Park will host local bands, dancing, vendors, and more! This week, Dark Desert Highway will take the stage!

