Film festivals, fundraisers and feasts going on this weekend across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9, plus a few extra!

Cambria Film Festival

February 5-9, Cambria Center for the Arts

It's all about romance this year at the Cambria Film Festival! From Wednesday, February 5 through Sunday, February 9, 80 independent films will show off the best in shorts, features, and documentaries centered around the themes of love. All five days, shows begin at the Cambria Center for the Arts at 10 a.m. and continue with show times through 9 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 4-15

The 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is here! From February 4-15, venues around Santa Barbara, including the Arlington Theatre and the SBIFF Film Center, will host a lineup of star-studded films, panels, and award ceremonies. If you haven't scored a ticket yet, there are free filmmaker seminars and free daily film screenings throughout the festival.

Full details can be found here!

Garagiste Festival-Southern Exposure

February 7-8, Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall

The Central Coast is known for our amazing wineries and tasting rooms but this weekend it is time to sample some of the rarest wines in our region at the Garagiste Festival - Southern Exposure. Friday and Saturday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, dozens of small batch and reserve wineries will offer tastings, alongside vendors and musical guests.

Full details can be found here!

Art After Dark

Friday, February 7, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown San Luis Obispo

Kick off the 2025 Art After Dark series in San Luis Obispo Friday night at the "Love in the Making: A Love Letter to SLO" event! From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 24 galleries and restaurants will host art experiences all about love. The Region Event Center will act as the primary event space with live music, a floral art exhibit, activities and more!

Full details can be found here!

Hope for ALSP

Friday, February 7, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Madonna Inn Venetian Room

Make a difference at the Hope for ALSP fundraiser Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Madonna Inn. This benefit for the Sisters' Hope Foundation is a night to raise funds and awareness for a rare genetic brain disease that affects memory and movement.

Full details can be found here!

Quesadilla Gorilla SLO Grand Opening

Friday, February 7, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Quesadilla Gorilla, 790 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Celebrate the opening of the newest Quesadilla Gorilla location in San Luis Obispo. Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., head to the new location at 790 Foothill Blvd. for free shirts and food for the first 50 customers plus discounted food all day long.

Full details can be found here!

Makers Market

Friday, February 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sally Loos Cafe, San Luis Obispo

Head to Sally Loos Cafe from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday night for a Makers Market! Local goodies, pastries, coffee and local artists will fill the space for this evening of fun.

Full details can be found here!

Million Dollar Quartet at the SLO Rep

Showing from February 7 through March 9, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Starting this weekend and continuing through March 9, check out the Million Dollar Quartet at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Catch the 7 p.m. show Wednesdays through Saturdays, or a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. This story follows four musical legends putting on one fabulous show just before Christmas in 1956. Catch the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley presented in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Elks Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, February 8, 8 a.m. to noon, SLO Elks Lodge

Grab a stack of pancakes Saturday morning while helping those affected by the Los Angeles fires. Head to the SLO Elks Lodge from 8 a.m. to noon for this all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. First responders eat free.To-go orders are also available. Register by Friday, February 7.

Full details can be found here!

Earth Shine with ECHO

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m. to noon, Atascadero Sunken Gardens

Join Earth Shine and the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) on Saturday for a clean-up of the Atascadero Sunken Gardens, Atascadero Creek and other downtown spots. From 10 a.m. to noon, you can help out and make friends while at it. Earth Shine will provide equipment to make the park shine!

Full details can be found here!

Cruzin' For Life Crab Dinner

Saturday, February 8, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark

Saturday night, the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center will host the 15th Annual Valentine's Crab Feast! This Cruzin' for Life Crab Dinner will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and feature all-you-can-eat crab, beef, sides, and more plus live music, dancing, and a photo booth!

Full details can be found here!

Maria Bamford Standup Performance

Saturday, February 8, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara

Head to the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday Night for a night of experimental comedy. From 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Maria Bamford will take the stage for an hour of comedy centered around mental illness.

Full details can be found here!

The 56th MLK Jr High School Scholarship Annual Chicken BBQ

Sunday, February 9, Noon to 3 p.m. Elks Lodge #322, San Luis Obispo

Support local students Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the 56th Annual Chicken BBQ benefiting the MLK Jr High School Scholarship! For $15 you can purchase a chicken meal, with potato salad, baked beans, and garlic bread at the door for dine-in or takeout. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund. They have awarded 645 scholarships to deserving students at Mission College Prep, Pacific Beach High School and San Luis Obispo High School.

Full details can be found here!

