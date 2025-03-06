Flower displays, car shows, and game nights going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9, plus a few extra!

At Her Table

February 28 through March 9, venues around San Luis Obispo County

Women's History Month kicks off with ten days of At Her Table events. From February 28 through March 9, more than 350 local businesses will join together for 25 events celebrating women in San Luis Obispo County through the art of culinary connection.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show and Orchids After Dark

March 7-9, Earl Warren Showgrounds

Marvel at beautiful flower displays and delight in exotic orchids from around the world this weekend at the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show! From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the Earl Warren Showgrounds will fill with orchid enthusiasts. Plus, come back Saturday evening for the Orchids After Dark event from 6 to 9 p.m. where enhanced lighting and DJ beats will show a whole other side of the event.

Full details can be found here!

St. Paddy's Style Game Night

Friday, March 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Grover Beach Community Center

You may feel like you found a four-leaf clover Friday at the St. Paddy's Style Game Night! From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Grover Beach Community Center will fill with board games, crafts and refreshments open to all.

Full details can be found here!

First Fridays SLOMA

Friday, March 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

Visit the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Friday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for music, wine tastings and an exhibition! This event is part of a year-long series that will bring fun each month on the first Friday!

Full details can be found here!

Cuesta Jazz Festival Concert with Wayne Bergeron and Andy Martin

Friday, March 7, 8 p.m. Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC) at Cuesta College

The annual Central Coast Jazz Festival concert will feature the amazing Wayne Bergeron, Andy Martin, Cuesta Jazz, and a special one-time-only all-star big band assembled just for this event! You can additionally support the Cuesta Jazz program with a donation at checkout.

Full details can be found here!

Honoring Her Service: Women Veterans Celebration and Resource Fair

Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. SLO Veterans Service Office

Calling all women Veterans from San Miguel to Los Olivos and all areas in between. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to the SLO Veterans Service Office for the Honoring Her Service: Women Veterans Celebration and Resource Fair. Learn more about essential resources, local organizations and community opportunities. Lunch will be provided.

Full details can be found here!

Mission San Luis Obispo Docent Training Day

Saturday, March 8, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Old Mission San Luis Obispo Parish Hall

Interested in becoming one of the Mission San Luis Obispo docents, giving free daily guided tours of the Mission for visitors and students? Or maybe you'd just like to learn more about this historic landmark in the center of our community? A Docent Training Session will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dr. Dan Krieger and a docent team will present the origins and special history of Mission San Luis Obispo in the morning. Docents will conduct demonstration visitor tours of the historic church, Mission Museum, and the artwork and statues that adorn the sanctuary and the grounds. Lunch is provided. To register, contact John Ashbaugh, Training Coordinator for Mission San Luis Obispo Docents at (805) 550-7713.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay High School Baseball Athletic Boosters 21st Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feed Dinner and Fundraiser Auction

Saturday, March 8, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Morro Bay Community Center

The Morro Bay High School Baseball Program is hosting its 21st annual Crab Feed Fundraiser and Auction on Saturday, March 8, at the Morro Bay Community Center. The funds raised supply the teams with much-needed practice equipment, uniforms, entrance fees, travel to tournaments, and field maintenance.

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Library Book Sale

Saturday, March 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grover Beach Library

There is a book for everyone at the first Grover Beach Library Book Sale of the year! Thousands of books from every genre have been saved all year and will be for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grover Beach Library. Plus, the bag sale starts at 1:30 p.m. for a chance to stock up on even more books for everyone.

Full details can be found here!

St. Patrick's Day Craft Event

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m. to noon, Boys and Girls Club, Oceano

On Saturday, the Boys and Girls Club of South San Luis Obispo County is hosting a family-friendly crafting event. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., connect with the organization to make a variety of crafts for the whole family.

Full details can be found here!

Rock it For First Responders

Saturday, March 8, 6 p.m. The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

Rock for First Responders is a concert benefiting the first responders of Santa Barbara County and L.A. County, with an emphasis on mental wellness. Featuring the acclaimed Hootie and the Blowfish, Macy Gray, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Alan Parsons and Toad the Wet Sprocket, the evening will acknowledge the essential role these brave men and women play in our lives, and the toll that constant exposure to trauma takes on them. Join One805 for an extraordinary evening of music for a great cause!

Full details can be found here!

Saint Patrick's Day Annual Car Show

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Louis de Montfort Church, Orcutt

Get ready for a day filled with classic cars, live music, and family-friendly fun at the 12th Annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Day Car Show! Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., check out the 200+ vehicles on display, live entertainment, food and more in the parking lot of 1190 E. Clark Ave in Orcutt.

Full details can be found here!

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Performance

Sunday, March 9, 6 p.m. The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

Gillian Welch, the 2024 GRAMMY winner for Best Folk Album, and her longtime musical partner David Rawlings will take the stage on Sunday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. Hailed as “modern masters of American folk” (Pitchfork), Welch and Rawlings have shaped the genre for over 25 years with their signature harmonies and masterful storytelling. Fans can expect an intimate evening of timeless music from the duo behind Revival and Hell Among the Yearlings.

Full details can be found here!

Hands On History

Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dana Adobe, Nipomo

The first Hands On History event is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, and is geared toward the whole family. The hands-on program allows participants to make something that would have been available on the Rancho during the Chumash, Mexican, or early American periods. Each monthly program will include a different craft or skill - adobe brick making, creating a Chumash toy, making sand candles, making tortillas, etc. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A small fee may be charged to cover supplies in some months.

Full details can be found here!

Skating Spree

Sunday, March 9, 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ice in Paradise, Goleta

Head to Ice in Paradise this Sunday for the 2025 Skating Spree! From 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., the rink will be open to all for a day of free lessons, demonstrations, and changes to get to know the ice rink and the programs that it offers.

Full details can be found here!

Free Family Day, All About Ladybugs

Sunday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SLO Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is ready to release thousands of ladybugs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the All About Ladybugs Free Family Day! No tickets are needed to enjoy this day filled with ladybugs, nature games, crafts, fun facts and more! Ladybug attire is encouraged.

Full details can be found here!

