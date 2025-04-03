From Art in the Park to Children's Day in the Plaza. Here are 6 things to do this weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Here's a look at 6 events taking place this weekend that you won’t want to miss.

Paso Robles Sports Club Family Day

Saturday, April 5th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the Paso Robles Sports Club for a free family fun day this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is ideal for families with kids of all ages.

The event will have games, popcorn, face painting, bounce houses, a zoo, and local vendors.

Annual Children's Day in the Plaza

Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Saturday, April 5th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hop over to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obipo for the annual Children’s Day in the Plaza, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event celebrates April as the 'Month of the Child' and 'Child Abuse Prevention Month.'

The event aims to connect children and families with resources throughout SLO County while embracing creativity, diversity, and individuality.

Spring Fling

Exploration Discovery Center, Grover Beach

Saturday, April 5th, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join the Grover Beach Community Library for its Spring Fling at the Exploration Discovery Center in Grover Beach.

The event is free for people to attend this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers with the library will be there signing up people for library cards.

Families and kids can enjoy a day of interactive preschool play areas, archeology & geology education, outdoor water play, and more.

3rd Annual Veterans Resource Fair

Faces of Freedom Memorial, Atascadero

Saturday, April 5, 2025, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The veterans services of San Luis Obispo County is hosting their 3rd Annual Veterans Resource Fair at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about the many benefits and services available to them in our area.

Attendees can learn about VA disability compensation benefits, VA home loans, honor flight, mental health services, and more.

The event is free.

Chick Clinic

Farm Supply Company (San Luis Obispo store)

Sunday, April 6, 2025, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Are you a first-time chicken owner? If so, head down to the Farm Supply Company in San Luis Obispo for a 'Raise your own Flock Clinic' hosted by Barbara Bullock.

From coop supplies and set-up to chick health, safety, and more, Barbara will be demonstrating and answering questions you may have on Saturday, April 6th, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Art in the Park

Dinosaur Caves Park, Shell Beach

Sunday, April 6, 2025, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head to the coast on Sunday, where ‘Art in the Park’ will be held at Dinosaurs Caves Park in Shell Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here, you will find more than 50 local artisans, amazing food, live music, and a gorgeous ocean view!

The event will include face painting, a ring toss, corn hole, and more.

This is a dog-friendly event with free parking, and admission is free.