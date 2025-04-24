Kites, films, strawberries and so many more festivals going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, April 24, through Sunday, April 27, plus a few extra!

SLO International Film Festival

April 24-29, Cinemas across San Luis Obispo County

Heads up, cinephiles! From April 24th through April 29th, venues across SLO County will take part in the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival! Independent artists from 22 countries will come together for the 31st film festival. Cinema challenges, mixers, judging and more fill the schedule of more than 100 films, plus make sure to head to Surf Nite at the Fremont Theater with fun beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay Kite Festival

April 25-27, Morro Rock Parking lot and Morro Strand Beach

Soar to new heights at the Morro Bay Kite Festival! Friday night through Sunday, hundreds of kites, big and small, will fill the skies over Morro Strand Beach. Grab a bite from the vendors, plus 500 build-your-own kite kits will be distributed to kids in attendance.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

April 25-27, Noon to 10 p.m. daily, Santa Maria Fairpark

It is time to celebrate the Central Coast's #1 crop, strawberries! This Friday through Sunday, the Santa Maria Fairpark will host strawberry tastings, art competitions, carnival rides, performances and more. While there, don't miss the chalk art display and classic car show! Gates will be open from noon to 10 p.m. all three days.

Full details can be found here!

Wine 4 Paws Weekend

April 26-27, Central Coast Wineries

80 wineries across the Central Coast are gearing up to raise funds for Woods Humane Society during this year's Wine 4 Paws Weekend! Saturday and Sunday, head to any of the participating businesses where proceeds will go to Woods. Wineries, tours, restaurants, and even hotels are participating this year.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 26 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Sunday, April 27 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Alameda Park, Santa Barbara

Celebrate Earth Day at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara this Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. both days and close at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy the largest green car show on the West Coast, a kids corner, live music, and a plant-forward food court and beer garden.

Full details can be found here!

Cuesta Choir Concert featuring the SJSU Choraliers

Thursday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. Harold J. Miossi Cultural Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College

Voices will fill Cuesta College's Harold J. Miossi Cultural Performing Arts Center Thursday night for a concert in combination with the SJSU Choraliers. The program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Spring Embarcadero Shop, Sip and Stroll

Friday, April 25, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Morro Bay Embarcadero

Spring is a great time to explore the best of Morro Bay! Spend Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce's Shop, Sip and Stroll event! You will get a chance to discover all the amazing local businesses with an assortment of food and both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage tastings at some of the finest shops on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.

Full details can be found here!

San Marcos High School Band FUNdraiser to Support Instrumental Music

Friday, April 25, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Draughtsmen Aleworks Mosaic Locale, Santa Barbara

Head to the Draughtsmen Aleworks Mosaic Locale on State Street in Santa Barbara Friday night to support the San Marcos High School Band. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy live music , food and community all in support of instrumental music.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Earth Fest

Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo's Meadow Park will play host to the SLO Earth Fest Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, food, a kids zone, wellness zone, an EV showcase, makers market and more.

Full details can be found here!

Creston Garden Club - Plant, Pie and Craft Stampede

Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Creston Community Garden

Support the Creston Garden Club Saturday at the Plant, Pie and Craft Stampede! From 9 a.m. to noon, head to the Creston Community Garden to get your hands on plants for your own gardens, including wine barrel planters. Plus, check out the raffle, crafts, treats, and Creston's famous pies. All proceeds from this annual fundraiser go to garden maintenance.

Full details can be found here!

Brahms' Requiem - A Community Collaboration

Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

World-class musicians will come together Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Santa Barbara's Granada Theatre to perform the masterpiece of Brahms' Requiem.

Full details can be found here!

Little Rangers Program - Amazing Pollinators

Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oceano Dunes Visitor Center

Join California State Park Interpreter Sarah to learn about the beautiful flowers in bloom and the pollinators that rely on them! We will explore bugs, insects, flowers, and pollen and see all that this beautiful Spring offers! You won't want to miss it! Meet at Oceano Dunes Visitor Center at the Oceano Campground, 555 Pier Ave. in Oceano. The program is intended for ages 3-6. RSVP is required to attend: call (805)-474-2664.

Full details can be found here!

Cap the Gap - Picnic for the Park

Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Parr Collective at Stolo Vineyards, Cambria

Grab your picnic blankets and chairs on Sunday for the Cap the Gap - Picnic for the Park! Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Parr Collective at Stolo Vineyards will host an afternoon of great food from 12 local restaurants, live music, prizes, and more, all aimed at closing the funding gap needed to approve the Cambria Skatepark project.

Full details can be found here!

Children's Day Festival in San Miguel

Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Miguel Park

Celebrate Dia del Niño this Sunday in San Miguel. Enjoy ocean tide pools, games, a BMX show, trucks and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in San Miguel Park.

Full details can be found here!

Family Kite Festival

Sunday, April 27, Noon to 4 p.m. Santa Maria Rotary Centennial Park

On Sunday, join the Santa Maria Discovery Museum at Rotary Centennial Park for the Family Kite Festival. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy food, vendors, music and lots of space to fly a kite!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday Funday at Vina Robles

Every Sunday in March and April from noon to 3 p.m. at Vina Robles, Paso Robles

Enjoy wine, food, a DJ and more every Sunday during Vina Robles' "Sunday Funday" music series. This popular series has now been extended through April. From noon to 3 p.m., the new tasting room at 1650 Ramada Dr. will feature cheese plates, pizzas, wines and music.

Full details can be found here!