Some of the shortest days of the year are this weekend and packed with events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 22, plus a few extra!

Christmas at the Ranch

December 20th-22nd 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate the season at Santa Margarita Ranch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This "Christmas at the Ranch" celebration features steam train rides, a visit to Santa's village, pony rides, a marketplace, a magic show, and a chance to meet the big man himself, Santa Claus!

SLO Christmas Store

Saturday, December 21st 9 a.m. to Noon

If you are stressing about affording gifts this Christmas, head to the SLO Christmas Store Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Active Church off of Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo. For $5, parents of kids up to 6th grade can pick up an item that each kid wants, needs, can wear, and can read. Pre-registration is required and can be found in the link below.

San Luis Obispo Master Chorale presents "Holiday Festival"

Saturday, December 21st 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Join the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale to perform holiday classics! Saturday at 7:30 p.m. head to the PAC to join in as Conductor Thomas Davies will lead the audience and the chorus in songs from Handel's Messiah as well as well-known carols.

A Christmas Story

Performances through December 22nd, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

It is the last weekend to check out the SLO Rep's holiday tradition! Be careful or "You'll shoot your eye out" at the iconic Christmas show "A Christmas Story!" The SLO Rep brings the show to life from November 30th to December 22nd.

Showtimes are:

Wed.-Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sat.-Sun.: 2 p.m.

SLOCALLY Made

Open daily through December 24th 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 877 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo

Through Christmas Eve, the old Beverly's Sewing location in downtown San Luis Obispo will transform into the SLOCALLY Made marketplace. More than 65 local artisans will have pop-up shops for all your holiday needs. The market will be open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Let it Glow Winter Solstice Costume Party

Saturday, December 21st 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. State Street Santa Barbara

The shortest day and longest night of the year is this Saturday. Celebrate the winter solstice with the Let it Glow Costume Party on State Street in Santa Barbara! From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., businesses in the 500 to 700 blocks of State Street will offer discounts and specials to anyone who says "solstice." Costumes of winter whites and lights are encouraged!

Christmas in the Country

Through December 24th Elks Event Center, Santa Maria

Holiday Magic will light up the night at the Elks Event Center in Santa Maria for the 5th Annual Christmas in the Country! On Friday and Saturday nights, you can enjoy holiday displays all from the comfort of your car.

Solvang Julefest

Through January 5th Solvang

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! Through January 5th, events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer!

Cambria Christmas Lights and Market

Cambria Pines Lodge, Through December 31st

There is still time and a few tickets left to enjoy the Cambria Christmas Market! Wander around this German-style Christmas market, enjoy food, shopping, and live entertainment, plus over two million Christmas lights! Gates open each evening at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday nights through December 28th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights at the SLO Botanical Garden. From 5-8 p.m. on select nights through December 28, enjoy live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and lots of lights!

