Summer kicks off with lots of weekend events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, June 19, through Sunday, June 22, plus a few extra!

A quick note before we get into the events of this weekend — the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market will not be taking place this Thursday in observance of Juneteenth. The market will be back on Thursday, June 26.

Open Farm Days

June 20th through June 22nd, SLO County Farm Trail

Head out to farms across San Luis Obispo County this weekend for the SLO County Farm Trail's Open Farm Days! Learn about local agriculture, check out demonstrations, tastings and more.

Full details can be found here!

Summer Solstice Celebration

Friday, June 20th through Sunday, June 22nd

The longest day of the year is Friday and you can celebrate all that sunshine this weekend at the 51st annual Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration! Friday through Sunday, Alameda Park will fill with free live music, art workshops, food, and much more. On Saturday, a parade will march down Santa Barbara Street, beginning at noon. The theme this year is "Wild World".

Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

PolyCon 42

Saturday, June 21st, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 22nd, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cal Poly University Union

Check out two days packed with all types of games, action, demonstrations and more at Polycon 24. This year's theme is "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." The event will fill the Cal Poly University Union from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Elks Lodge Car Show

Saturday, June 21st, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Maria Elks Lodge

Hot rods, custom cars, motorcycles, trucks and more are headed to the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for their 29th annual car show! On Friday night, the fun begins at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet, on Saturday, the real fun begins with the car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards presented at 2 p.m., plus food, refreshments and a DJ will make for a great day!

Full details can be found here!

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

It's Back! Friday night, San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will host the first Concerts in the Plaza event of 2025! At 5 p.m., opening act Vintage Renegades will kick off the night, followed by the main act Moonshiner Collective from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Boozy Book Fair

Friday, June 20th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two Broads Ciderworks, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate Pride Month with The Cove at Two Broads Ciderworks for an adult "Boozy Book Fair." They'll have a diverse selection of queer books, fun stickers, other swag, and more! You can snag a drink from Two Broads or peruse the gorgeous crafts from Little Fern Print Shop.

Full details can be found here!

Juneteenth Jubilee Paso Robles

Saturday, June 21st, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Paso Robles City Park

Join the Paso Robles community for the Juneteenth Jubilee! From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Paso Robles Downtown City Park will fill with games, music, food, dance performances, business owners, a play, and more!

Full details can be found here!

Unity in the Community

Saturday, June 21st, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. SLO Brew Rock, San Luis Obispo

Connect with local nonprofits while having a great time at Unity in the Community! Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., SLO Brew Rock in San Luis Obispo will fill with live music, food, drinks, games, and 30 featured non-profits!

Full details can be found here!

Arroyo Grande Pride: Loving My Neighbors

Saturday, June 21st, 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Arroyo Grande Village

Saturday evening, the Arroyo Grande Village will fill with pride for the Loving My Neighbors line-up of events! Starting at 5:30 p.m., join Mayor Caren Ray Russom for a Pride walk through the village. Keep the party going at local businesses offering specials and with a DJ dance party until 11:30 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

Saturday, June 21st, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park

Grab your blanket and chair and head to the Atascadero Lakeside Wine festival Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park will host live music, art exhibits, food, and more than 50 wineries. While there, get up close with the animals of the Central Coast Zoo for their "Roar and Pour." Admission starts at $75 and is open to those 21 and older.

Full details can be found here!

Tye-Dye with Pride

Saturday, June 21st, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gala Pride and Diversity Center, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate Pride Month with creativity, color, and community on Saturday at a Tye-Dye class at San Luis Obispo's Gala Pride and Diversity Center! Design your own sweatshirt, t-shirt, or tote while raising funds for the Gala Pride and Diversity Center!

Full details can be found here!

Our MCAS Community Today and Tomorrow

Saturday, June 21st, Noon to 5 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Morro Bay

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Morro Bay! This week, the Mother Corn Shuckers will take the Stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This week, LiV and RoB! will bring their musical styling from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

