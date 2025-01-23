Surfing competitions, coffee dates, and fundraisers across the Central Coast this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26, plus a few extra!

SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach

January 20-26, Pismo Beach

Hundreds of the world's best surfers have made their way to the 7th annual SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach. Every day through Sunday, you can head down to the Pismo Pier to catch a glimpse of the competition hosted by Surfing for Hope and presented by Visit SLO CAL.

Cambria Art and Wine Festival

January 23-26, Locations across Cambria

San Luis Obispo County's north coast will light up for the Cambria Art and Wine Festival this weekend! Friday, Saturday and Sunday check out art shows and wine tastings at the Cambria Veterans Hall, Center for the Arts, and Historical Museum. Local businesses will get in on the fun plus attendees can win raffle prizes.

Coffee Crafts, and Cats

Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Woods Humane Society North County Campus, Atascadero

Get your weekend cup of joe with the cats of Woods Humane Society this Saturday for the second annual Coffee, Crafts and Cats event! From 10 a.m. to noon, the North County Woods Humane Society Cattery in Atascadero will host the cutest coffee dates ever along with vendor and cat crafts for all attendees.

Bach Week Cal Poly

January 23-25, Cal Poly Davidson Music Center and First Presbyterian Church of SLO

The Cal Poly Music Department will present its 2025 Bach Week from Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 23-25. On Jan. 23, in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center, there will be an instrumental master class and continuo workshop with Anna Washburn and Leif Woodward at 11:10 a.m., a vocal master class with John Buffett at 3:10 p.m., then at 7:30 p.m. a lecture-demo titled “Music for the Golden Hour” by Music Department Chair Alicia M. Doyle and guests. The Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 concerts will take place in the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo. At 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, Tesserae Baroque, a period instrument ensemble, will present “Buxtehude — The Italian Influence in Northern Germany.” The group and Buffett will play works by Dietrich Buxtehude, his contemporaries and early Italian works. At 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, there will be two performances of the “Magnificat” finale concerts. Members of Cal Poly’s Chamber Choir, Symphony and faculty will join with guest artists to perform Antonio Vivaldi’s and J.S. Bach’s settings of the Magnificat text. Stefan Claas’ arrangement of the traditional hymn “Maria durch ein Dornwald ging” and Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Water Music” will also be on the program. Admission to the Jan. 23 presentations is free. Concert tickets are sold at the Cal Poly Ticket Office.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

January 24-25, 7 p.m., Fremont Theatre SLO

Enjoy two nights of cinema celebrating the mountains at the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour's stop in San Luis Obispo. Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m., the Fremont Theatre will show seven to nine films all showcasing wild places and daring ascents. A portion of the proceeds goes to support the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

55+ Health and Wellness Fair

Saturday, January 25, 9 a.m. to noon

The Morro Bay Active Adults are hosting a Health and Wellness Fair for all those over 55 on Saturday! From 9 a.m. to noon, the Morro Bay Community Center will be filled with more than 30 exhibitors sharing information about all areas of senior living, including health tips, housing options, finance, long-term care, and more.

Songs of Solace

Sunday, January 26, noon to 8 p.m. Rod & Hammer's Rock, San Luis Obispo

Head to Rod & Hammer's Rock in San Luis Obispo on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. for an afternoon filled with music, community, and giving all in support of the California Fire Foundation. The Songs of Solace event will fill the space with local performers, raffles, donation stations, and more. Plus, attendees can grab a bottle of the limited edition "Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon" to help out even more.

Nat Fast Day

Sunday, January 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum on Sunday for a day of free family fun in remembrance of beloved Santa Maria artist Nat Fast. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and attendees can enjoy creating their own arts and crafts projects at stations around the museum.

Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

Sunday, January 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SB Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara

Head to the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop space on Sunday for the 17th annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., local seed savers can share their seeds, knowledge and connections with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers, beekeepers, farmers and more. Plus, attendees can enjoy special speakers, exhibitors, children's activities, free seeds, live music and more.

Snow Leopard Festival/Sledding at the Zoo

Sunday, January 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Zoo

A rare blizzard is headed to the Santa Barbara Zoo this Sunday with 80 tons of snow for a great day of sledding and snowy play! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Snow Leopard Festival will feature the majestic snow leopards playing in the snow plus sledding for kids ages 2 to 12.

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo

Over 100 vendors fill five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the iconic Downtown SLO Farmers' Market.

SLO Restaurant Month

January 1-31, Participating restaurants around San Luis Obispo

The food scene in San Luis Obispo is already legendary but every day through January it will be extra special as Restaurant Month offers specials, innovations and more. Nearly 40 restaurants are offering deals, specials and perfect pairings for the month.

Indies + Eats

Every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 9 to February 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hotel San Luis Obispo and the Palm Theatre

Take "dinner and a movie" to the next level this month during Indies and Eats. Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until February 2, the Palm Theatre is pairing up with Ox and Anchor for the combination of a movie and prix fixe menu that highlights the theme of the nightly film. Portions of the proceeds from the meals will go to the SLO International Film Festival.

Seaside Sock Skating

From December 31 to January 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's (MOXI) rooftop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

