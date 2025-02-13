Valentine's Day weekend events: Celebrate love across the Central Coast!

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16, plus a few extra!

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 4-15

The 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is here! Through February 15, venues around Santa Barbara, including the Arlington Theatre and the SBIFF Film Center, will host a lineup of star-studded films, panels, and award ceremonies. If you haven't scored a ticket yet, there are free filmmaker seminars and free daily film screenings throughout the festival.

Full details can be found here!

Million Dollar Quartet at the SLO Rep

Showing from February 7 through March 9, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

From now through March 9, check out the "Million Dollar Quartet" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Catch the 7 p.m. show Wednesdays through Saturdays, or a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. This story follows four musical legends putting on one fabulous show just before Christmas in 1956. Catch the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley presented in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Full details can be found here!

Love in the Key Of Groove Free Valentine's Day Show at Rod and Hammer's Rock

Saturday, February 15th 7 p.m. Rod and Hammer's Rock, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate love on Saturday night as three local bands take the stage at Rod and Hammer's Rock. The Love in the Key Groove Free Valentine's Day show kicks off at 7 p.m. and will feature IMVA, Vince Cimos Hot Fire, and Antonio Barret.

Full details can be found here!

Gold Rush Film and Symphony

Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 16 at 3 p.m. The Granada Theatre

Join the Santa Barbara Symphony as they rediscover comedy's golden age with Charlie Chaplin's iconic film "The Gold Rush" as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., enjoy the film projected onto the big screen with the score performed live by the Santa Barbara Symphony. Get there an hour and a half early each day for the opportunity to chat with UCSB Department of Film & Media Studies Professor Ross Melnick as he leads the conversation surrounding the legacy of Chaplin and this iconic film.

Full details can be found here!

Crab Feed Fundraiser

Friday, February 14, Estrella Warbirds Museum

The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display are hosting an “All You Can Eat” Dungeness Crab Feed Dinner on Valentine’s Day in Hangar One of the museum in Paso Robles. Treat your sweetheart to this special event with a chance to win $1,000 in cash plus bid on great silent auction items!

Full details can be found here!

10th Annual Duck Derby

Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mission Plaza San Luis Obispo

Make a difference and have some fun Sunday at the 10th Annual Duck Derby hosted by the Sigma Nu Cal Poly - Kappa Pi Chapter! Purchase a duck, or several and watch over 100 rubber duckies race down SLO Creek in Mission Plaza. The fastest ducks will win great prizes, including 49er Premium tickets, a Booker Vineyards Terrace Wine Tasting Experience, Apple products, restaurant gift cards, and more! Proceeds go to Jack's Helping Hand. Over the past decade, the Kappa Pi chapter has raised more than $100,000 for Jack’s Helping Hand, and they’re excited to continue this tradition. Don’t miss out on this festive event!

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Greenspace Chinese New Year Celebration

Sunday, February 16th 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Creekspace Reserve, Cambria

There is still time to celebrate the Chinese New Year with the Cambria Greenspace organization. After a postponement the time is finally here, Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy performances by the Cal Poly Lion Dance Ream, and a lecture by local historian John Seed.

Full details can be found here!

Show the Love Benefit - For LA Fire Victims

Sunday, February 16th 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Liquid Gravity Brewing Company, San Luis Obispo

Music and hope will be in the air Sunday at Liquid Gravity Brewing company in San Luis Obispo for the Show the Love Benefit. Eight great bands will take the stage, all in support of the LA Fire Victims through the Los Angeles Fore Department Foundation. Donations can be made at the gate plus beer specials and food will be available.

Full details can be found here!