Allan Hancock students help develop new Santa Barbara County food and wine app

A group of Allan Hancock College students took part in developing a new app that would help local residents easily find local farms, wineries, vineyards and more.

AgriDiscovery is a new interactive mobile app that allows users to explore the different agricultural products made and grown in Santa Barbara County and the locations where they can buy them, according to the press release.

"This new app will help improve the community’s knowledge and understanding of farming, food, and wine in our region, and connect them with the people who grow and produce these crops and wines,” Hancock viticulture and enology instructor Alfredo Koch said in a statement. “This will also help the county’s growers and winemakers by increasing awareness of their businesses and products.”

Allan Hancock College viticulture and agriculture program students help with the app development by contacting and gathering information for more than 100 wineries, farms, and farmers' markets.

The free app is available for download from the App Store for Apple devices and on Google Play for Android devices.