Arroyo Grande businesses gear up for Black Friday boost

Despite a resilient first half of the year in U.S. spending, according to J.P. Morgan, not all businesses share the same success story.

In Arroyo Grande, businesses like Hello Village have faced significant challenges.

“We actually have been talking about this the last, like, week and a half of how hard this year has hit us, like nearly closing down hard. Like it's been the hardest year we've had since we've opened,” said Ryleigh Howard, Hello Village manager.

That’s where Black Friday deals come to the rescue for businesses like Hello Village, acting as a way to catch up on sales and cash in on money.

“It's our busiest sales day of the year. This weekend is like the weekend we prepare for all year round,” Howard said.

But some people dislike in-person shopping and opt to shop online for Cyber Monday deals.

“I don't like the long lines and the crowds. The click of a button on the computer is the easiest way to get good deals,” said Shari Andriadis who was visiting Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

“It's just too chaotic,” said Cindy Brown, Arroyo Grande resident.

However, special items like the ones at Branch Street Antiques in the Arroyo Grande Village cannot be purchased with just a click.

“Trying to place all these items individually online would be an astronomical fee, and so we have to present it here,” said Lani Briceland-Dorman, Branch Street Antiques owner.

Businesses like Branch Street Antiques and Hello Village remain hopeful that the holiday shopping season, particularly Black Friday, will bring in more foot traffic and support.

“We're hopeful, so we're pumped up and ready to go for it,” Briceland-Dorman said.

Whether you're a fan of online or in-person shopping, the clock is ticking on getting a deal.