Arroyo Grande police distribute household necessities to families in need

Some local police officers transformed into Santa Claus for families in the Five Cities area on Friday.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department partnered with the 5Cities Homeless Coalition to provide household items and toys to families in need.

People were able to select the items they needed at Friday's distribution event.

"The focus is really to provide people with items that are just everyday use items, things that people would normally have to make a run to the store just to grab on a weekly basis such as laundry detergent, common cleaning items," said Chief Michael Martinez, Arroyo Grande Police Department.

"The boys are gonna love it. They're gonna be so excited, yeah, it's wonderful, it's a great time of year and just so happy to be here," said Jenna Robertson, an Oceano resident who benefited from Friday's distribution.

The police department was able to buy the items with money raised by the community.