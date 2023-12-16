Arroyo Grande restaurant reopens weeks after car crash forced its closure

A seafood restaurant in Arroyo Grande reopened on Friday after a car crash forced it to close up shop for over a month.

The two-vehicle crash happened back in October. One of the cars plowed through the patio of Tribe Coffee House and into Blue Seafood and Grill.

"We have a lot of people calling me, even online, texting, and on the NextDoor app asking when are you guys planning to open, when are you going to reopen and we were trying to do as best we could, you know, in the social media trying to let everyone know our plan, and we were just waiting for PG&E to get us back on and, you know, we can go back in business," said Joel Fierro, Blue Seafood and Grill co-owner.

Blue Seafood and Grill originally opened at the beginning of 2023.

Its new hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.