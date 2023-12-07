Watch Now
Arroyo Grande school children become published authors

Students in Glasmine Ellis' class at Valley View Adventist Academy in Arroyo Grande read through their own published book, "Pretty Places."
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 20:13:54-05

Some students at Valley View Adventist Academy in Arroyo Grande are now published authors.

Students in teacher Glasmine Ellis' class all contributed to the book, called "Public Places." It includes stories and illustrations about the pretty places the students have visited.

"These kids have had a variety of experiences," Ellis explained. "They traveled very frequently, and so we thought, actually Natalie came up with the idea to write about pretty places that they have visited. And so we thought we'd run with that and we wrote the story, and then after that, we sent the manuscript in to be published, and this is the finished work."

Sixth grader Nathan Kim explained why he chose to write about Alaska.

"There were these like, mountains, and all the way to the top, there were like, lakes," Kim said.

The book is dedicated to the school's librarian, Ruth Goodman.

"They're amazing," she said. "It is amazing, and they have an amazing teacher, too. And the school itself just supporting, supporting the children always."

