Arroyo Grande construction project near completion after more than 60 years in the making

As part of Arroyo Grande's Street Repairs Project, the neighborhood off Tally Ho Road will be getting an upgrade.

The project involves constructing a retaining wall to act as a shield between pedestrians and expanding the road to provide two full travel lanes with a shoulder similar to the remainder of the road and street parking.

Shannon Sweeney, Arroyo Grande's City Engineer says the road on the street is currently tight for traffic in both directions. "By widening it at that location it will be consistent with the width at the reminder of the road,” she tells me.

This project will be split into two phases: the retaining wall will be built first followed by the widening of the road. It's a long-awaited initiative dating back to the 1960s, aiming to enhance the commute between Highway 227 and the Village of Arroyo Grande.

"It has been so long in the making, to finally have it under construction, it is a very good thing for the city,” Sweeney says.

People within the community say they are looking forward to the improvements.

“I’m excited to see Tally Ho Road is getting worked on its a great street, it just needs a little bit of love," said resident Steve Stone.

Despite the area suffering extensive damage in storms earlier this year, Sweeney says this project is not in direct response to those events.

City officials anticipate that the work will take place along Tally Ho Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. excluding weekends.

“During the paving there will be some impact on traffic as the paving is underway,” Sweeney tells me.

The second phase of the project is expected to be complete by the end of November.