Crash sends vehicle into Arroyo Grande seafood restaurant

Police in Arroyo Grande are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle into a building Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Grand Avenue.

Police say officers arrived to find one of the vehicles at the entrance to the Arroyo Town and Country Square Shopping Center. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The other vehicle had crashed through the front patio at Tribe Coffeehouse and into the Blue Seafood and Grill building. The second driver was evaluated at the scene by first responders but reportedly declined a trip to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5110.