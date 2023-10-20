Donation sparks movement on big project at Arroyo Grande High School

Beyond excelling in academics, Arroyo Grande High School students are proving their skills on the sports field with recent victories in football and girls water polo.

But their athletic department is not just an extracurricular sideline, it’s a vital player in the school’s vibrant culture.

“We've got a lot of really good athletic teams," said Brad Grumbles, Arroyo Grande High School Principal. "We're getting towards the end of the season, so we'll see how playoffs play out, but I'm really proud of our student-athletes.”

In recognizing the importance of athletics, the recent announcement of a new auxiliary gymnasium that will cost $11.5 million has evoked gratitude from students and staff. The project, which has been in the works for more than two decades, reflects the school’s commitment to providing top-notch sports facilities.

“There's not enough space for all the volleyball and basketball teams to utilize the current gym, so this extra gym will allow us to spread out more and get the kids home earlier so they could do their schoolwork. And it also provides opportunities for community rec leagues to get in and utilize the gymnasium on the weekends,” said Paul Fawcett, Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent.

The school’s decision to finally embark on this project stems from a generous donation made during a recent Board of Education meeting.

The Five Cities Men’s Club, demonstrating admirable sportsmanship, contributed a total of $600,000.

“We've been trying to do this for like 25 years, to put this money into a gym project. It's very important for the whole community, the Five Cities Youth Basketball in partnership with the school district to make this possible,” said J Johnson, President of the Five Cities Community Service Foundation.

The current gymnasium, built in the 1960s, will continue to serve students and faculty.

The new gym will be built on the south side of the high school on land off of Castillo Del Mar. It's expected to be completed by the spring of 2026.

Fawcett is confident that the wait will be worthwhile.

“It will be worth the wait. Yeah, we're very excited... This has been something that the community has dreamed about for multiple decades, and so finally it's in progress,” Fawcett said.

Beyond the cheers on the field, the Five Cities Men’s Club emerges as a true MVP in the community. Their goal is not only to donate funds but to invest their time and skills directly.

"We always like to impact future generations. That's what we're here for,” Johnson concluded.

