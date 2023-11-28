How you can become a "Santa" to seniors in the community

Charles Rector is grinning not just because he's looking forward to appearing on the news, but because he knows something special is on the horizon — a third round of Christmas gifts from the community.

Rector has been part of not one but two senior wish programs organized by Senior Angels of the Central Coast during his two-and-a-half years at the Arroyo Grande Care Center.

Angelita Miranda, the organization's founder, is on a mission.

“My goal is to bring awareness that we have seniors struggling for food. They're struggling to pay for their medications. You know, I have seniors that fought in World War II and the history, the paths that they have paved for us, they just deserve a lot more than what they're getting,” Miranda said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2035, seniors in the U.S. will outnumber children. That statistic was a wake-up call for Miranda, igniting her to motivate the community to open their eyes to the needs around them.

“There is no reason why they should be alone or without food or struggling to pay for their care,” Miranda said.

Jessa Crabtree, Activities Director at the Arroyo Grande Care Center, paints a vivid picture of the reality of senior living.

“I would say that's probably three out of ten people have families that live far away, so they are not here presently with them, actively in their care,” Crabtree said.



In the third year of Miranda’s campaign, they're gearing up for 700 gifts from the community, and as donations increase each and every year, Miranda's heart is full, and Rector sums it up perfectly: “It's a great thing, a great relief to know that somebody outside of here cares enough to send us a present, a pat on the back.”

From Santa Maria to Paso Robles, eight care centers are involved in the program. Wish lists are provided, but Miranda says clothes, blankets and sweets are great options.

It's a simple call to action, a nudge to make someone's holiday a little brighter and a little warmer.

“Merry Christmas, everybody! And don't forget, there's a senior in your area that needs help,” Rector added.

For a list of drop-off locations and more information about Senior Angels of the Central Coats, you can visit their website here.