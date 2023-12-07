‘More eyes in more locations.’ AGPD boosts city surveillance with 37 security cameras

Seven years ago, the Arroyo Grande Police Department implemented a 23-camera public safety system. But just a few years ago, the technology failed. Police say that has left the city vulnerable and unmonitored.

Police Commander David Culver says that as the community grows, crime does too. That's why, last year, his department developed a new plan for a more reliable security camera system.

“One thing that the camera system I think does is just helps us to ensure some of those quality of life crimes are prevented and that we're able to follow up on those type of crimes,” Commander Culver said.

With City Council approval, 37 cameras from ADT Commercial, costing over $500,000, will be added to enhance community safety.

“It allows us to have more eyes in more locations and to hopefully be able to go back and look at that footage, but also be able to view it live," Culver added.

Through live streaming, Commander Culver says an on-duty officer could start viewing live footage before arriving at the scene and that it's like having an extra set of watchful eyes all around town.

“The benefit to this, hopefully, is that it's used as a crime prevention tool and that the community knows that these cameras are out there," Culver said.

Cameras will be strategically positioned in public or city-owned properties, with detailed maps provided by the department indicating their exact locations.

While some residents express reservations about the potential invasion of privacy, something mentioned as a disadvantage in the city's engineer's memorandum, others welcome the initiative.

“I think that's great," said resident Cindy Brown. "We've had some break-ins down here, and if people knew about security cameras, I think they'd think twice.”

Village Bike Shop owner Danny Martinez estimates his business has lost more than $40,000 as a result of four break-ins. He sees the new security cameras as a positive.

“I think it's great. It's going to be an added tool for them to be able to, you know, stop the thefts and hopefully catch somebody,” Martinez said.