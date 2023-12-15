Organization ensures Lucia Mar families don’t go hungry over winter break

On Thursday, South SLO County Womenade converted a member's garage into a lifeline for the Lucia Mar Unified School District community.

In pairs, volunteers rallied to fill 400 bags with food, all with the goal of supporting families during winter break.

“We discovered as we worked with the school district that, my gosh, they closed down for three weeks at the holidays. What are these students going to do for food?” said Rosemary Cleaves, founder of South SLO County Womenade.

Lucia Mar has one of the longest winter breaks in San Luis Obispo County – a generous three weeks, unlike the typical one or two-week breaks in neighboring districts.

Cleaves shares her motivation upon discovering the extended break, highlighting the impact on families who rely on school meals for their children.

“We are all one step away from being that same family," Cleaves said. "So open your heart and do the right thing and help your neighbor."

Among the dozens of volunteers was 4th District County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding.

“It is really critical for, you know, many of the folks that work in the agriculture industry, farmworker families, those that are lower on the socioeconomic ladder, who rely on these types of nonprofits, for you know, for food and to stay fed throughout the holiday season and the year," he said.

Families in need are identified through partnerships with various agencies like the 5Cities Homeless Coalition and South County Youth Coalition.

South SLO County Womenade sustains itself through donations and fundraisers, and this year, a $4,000 grant from Grover Beach added to its resources.

One-hundred families will each get four bags that include essentials like peanut butter, rice, flour, and even a 12-pound turkey.

“There are so many people in need. You don't see them every day." Cleaves emphasized. "It's like parts of us are like a third-world country and we're just trying to lift them up a little bit.”