Shine bright and safe: Tips for festive holiday light displays

“I don't even know how many lights I have!” Cynthia Brown exclaimed outside her Pismo Beach home.

Like many people at this time of year, Brown has transformed her front yard into a festive holiday display. And as more people decorate, CAL FIRE wants to share some essential tips to prevent fires from breaking out.

According to a 2020 report by the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 770 fires are caused by Christmas lights every year.

“This is a huge topic throughout December and November,” said Toni Davis, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo spokesperson.

Davis says the misconception about modern LED lights being safer is common. While they're not as hot, they can still pose fire risks. She says using designated indoor or outdoor string lights is crucial.

“You've got your house at 70-plus degrees inside and these bulbs are touching something that could potentially be flammable,” Davis said.

Speaking of flammable, real Christmas trees, if dry, are just that.

"When you walk up and there's needles everywhere, that's a sign that, okay, this thing's already dying. We need to get water on it ASAP,” Davis explained.

When it comes to plugging holiday lights into sockets, problems like electric shocks or burned outlets can also occur. One Nipomo man experienced this last Christmas, telling KSBY News reporter Olivia González-Britt that “one of the bulbs shorted” but he was luckily able to extinguish the fire.

Back in Pismo Beach, Brown installed GFCI outlets which are now required in California for appliances below 150 volts or less. However, when it came to decorating, she still sought an electrician's help to prevent circuit issues.

“They tried to educate me about not blowing my circuits and melting my wires,” Brown said. “Every other year you'll hear something on Facebook [that] somebody had a house fire of some sort, so it's a good reason to work with an electrician and make sure you have those GFCI outlets.”

CAL FIRE also recommends consulting an electrician, especially for older homes without GFCI outlets, and not stapling lights to the walls.

“You want to make sure that you're doing this appropriately," Davis said. "And reaching out to an electrician is not a terrible idea."