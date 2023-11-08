Storm-damaged Arroyo Grande road remains closed and repairs could be years away

For more than 10 months, Cecchetti Road, a low-water seasonal crossing over Arroyo Grande Creek, has been closed due to the damaging storms earlier this year.

The closure is affecting residents like Jim Vangelos.

"We had a lot of erosion. We had to do a lot of water diversion around the barn. We have horses, goats, cattle, so it was a lot of extra work and it created a lot of problems," Vangelos recalled.

Cecchetti Road is typically closed during the rainy season. This year, the storms transformed it into a small creek, filling it with debris.

“When the road washed out, it obviously created a lot of problems for a lot of folks that have to now drive two or three extra miles in order to get to their destination, which obviously in this time of fuel consumption and high gas prices has become problematic,” Vangelos said.

Due to the road closure, some people have started using Branch Mill Road as a shortcut to get to school or other places, resulting in increased traffic.

Residents have attempted to contact the City of Arroyo Grande about the closure in recent months but the road falls under San Luis Obispo County jurisdiction.

According to Shelly Cone, Public Information Officer for San Luis Obispo County Public Works, FEMA plays a crucial role in providing aid during major floods and disasters.

“During the major floods that we had throughout the state, FEMA was a big player. You know, you'll see in other parts of the country when they have floods, especially flood damage like in Louisiana, FEMA steps in and helps people in that way. If there's fires, major fires, it's the same kind of thing,” Cone said.

However, the funding and environmental permitting phase from FEMA is pending.

While some neighbors anxiously await the road's construction and reopening, Vangelos finds solace in reduced traffic on his street.

“I moved to the country, like a lot of people, in order for peace and quiet, so my traffic now consists of tractors and farm-type sort of equipment,” he said.

This past summer, as water levels decreased on Cecchetti Road, the County began cleaning up debris and the County Board of Supervisors approved a project to expedite the process. Nonetheless, government funds are not expected to arrive soon. The County is prioritizing the repair of this road but Cone doesn't anticipate construction to begin until the summer of 2025 or 2026.

Vangelos, who has seen previous damage to the area during rainy seasons, doesn't mind the wait for a proper and safe bridge.

“A Band-Aid would be problematic for all of us, and so I prefer to wait, whether it's in 2025 or beyond, and have the right bridge built that's safe for everybody and not have a Band-Aid," he said.

