This historic camp wants to serve the community for another 100 years

Formerly known as “The Methodist Campground”, the new and improved Camp Arroyo Grande is ready to take on visitors and put its renewed mission to the test.

“What’s beautiful about Camp Arroyo Grande is you’re just a block away from the downtown village, and yet it feels like you’re miles away because it's so secluded and just brings you back to an older time,” says Executive Director of Camp Arroyo Grande Greg Steinberger.

Since 1885, it has welcomed campers, hosted conferences and witnessed countless weddings.

Here, the past blends seamlessly with the present, creating a space where community, adventure and fun intertwine.

KSBY News The iconic Camp Arroyo Grande Tabernacle was built in 1897, and has recently been renovated and upgraded.

The camp covers 29 acres and has been around for over 135 years, but Steinberger says not many people even know it exists.

However, efforts by the 5 Cities Community Service Foundation, which bought the land back in 2017, aim to change that.

Now, the camp is eager to continue to support surrounding communities and become a place for all.

“We’re opening it up to the community with a few community events. Last weekend, we did our annual fundraiser dinner dance where we were rocking inside the tabernacle until the wee hours of the morning,” Steinberger said.

It is thanks to recent renovations of the century-old tabernacle, cabins, and other areas on the grounds, that organizing events like last weekend's Dinner Dance Fundraiser have become second nature to the facility.

The camp also serves as a secure space for learning, hosting daily youth camps, school-based learning experiences, and retreats.

In one specific hut, a group of dedicated “shared nannies” also embody a vision of community support and for the past four years, they have been guardians, looking after kids while their parents are at work.

Susie Taylor, Director of The Cabin Kids, tells me Camp Arroyo Grande has been the perfect place to meet her community’s needs and a great place to teach.

“When the kids run into the cabin, they’re happy and they’re joyful and they come outside and they’re free. That, to me, is the best, and we can do that here at Camp Arroyo Grande and we’re really fortunate,” Taylor said.

Whether you’re seeking a slice of history or a weekend escape into nature, Camp Arroyo Grande awaits with open arms and a century-old charm, ready to focus on bringing the community together for another century.