Upcoming AG Woman's Club Artisan Faire benefits charities, scholarships

Established in 1937, the Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande was founded with a vision for progress, recognizing that supporting education is a meaningful way to contribute to their community.

"At that point, it was $50 to one person, one woman," explained Toni Kelly, Chair of the Woman’s Club of Arroyo Grande Scholarship Committee. "And since then, our scholarship program has expanded to over $13,000 last year, providing scholarships to men and women graduating from high schools in the area."

Funds for educational support like this one and for local charities are generated through the club’s fundraising events. Their upcoming Artisan Faire on Saturday, November 18 at 211 Vernon Street, will feature homemade food, vendors, and local artists.

Organizers say everything is handmade. Admission is free.

