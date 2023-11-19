Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande hosts artisan faire benefitting students

The rain did not stop the Arroyo Grande community from supporting local artists and high school seniors Saturday.

The Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande saw a big turnout at its artisan faire at the Arroyo Grande Community Center.

More than 20 vendors were there selling handmade goods, including jewelry, candles, bags and more.

KSBY spoke with a shopper who shared why she came to the event.

"Coming here inspires me because everyone has talents that we never see," Maryanne said. "This is an opportunity for us to be able to see the talents that they bring to the table. I am impressed by how many secret talents we have out there."

Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for local students graduating high school.