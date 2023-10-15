Watch Now
Avila Beach community shows up for young entrepreneurs at Children's Business Fair

Community members showed up to support the young entrepreneurs on the Central Coast at Saturday's Avila Beach Children's Business Fair.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15

Community members showed up to support young entrepreneurs on the Central Coast at the Avila Beach Children's Business Fair Saturday.

Kids between the ages of four and 17 set up the 75-plus booths to showcase their products or services, business ideas and marketing plans at the one-day marketplace.

Henry, owner of the Crafty Bros Succulents, said he learned a lot from the event.

"I'm definitely learning a lot of things about entrepreneurship (and) marketing strategies," Henry said.

Henry was selling succulents and added that he would be donating 10% of his profits to the Surf Riders Foundation.

This is the third year the McKiernan family has hosted the event.

