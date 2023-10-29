Hundreds of community members supported Cal Poly students at their Pier Open House in Avila Beach

Hundreds of visitors walked along the pier while enjoying a view of the San Luis Obispo Bay thanks to the Cal Poly Pier Open House Event in Avila Beach.

They got to interact with tanks full of live marine creatures and there was also an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the students' latest research.

“My favorite part about the event today is just how excited everyone is to be out here, and we have a ton of people from the community,” said Benjamin Ruttenberg , the Director for the Cal Poly Center for Coastal Marine Sciences.

“It's 10:00 in the morning and we're already over 450 visitors, so we're expecting a big turnout today. Obviously, you can see behind us it is beautiful. Everyone is happy and the amount of engagement and learning that happens today is fantastic.”

University officials said the Cal Poly Pier was built in 1984 by Unocal corp. to facilitate oil transport. The pier was donated to the university in 2001 and is now used as a marine research facility.