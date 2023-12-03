Portion of Bob Jones Trail to be closed for PG&E tree trimming

A portion of the Bob Jones Trail near Avila Beach will be closed this week so PG&E-contracted crews can trim trees.

According to PG&E, the work is intended to prevent branches from encroaching on high-voltage lines. Workers will also reportedly conduct maintenance on PG&E facilities in the area.

The work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 4, and could take up to five days.

The trail between Ontario Road and San Luis Bay Drive will be closed during the work, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

