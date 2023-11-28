Calling The Marines: Leatherneck Honor Guard needs your help to honor fallen military

A high quality service for those that served: The Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard offers families of military members who have passed a special ceremony at their funeral or memorial service. But the nonprofit is in dire need of more members to be able to extend their services to every family who wants it.

At the funeral or memorial service of honorably discharged, fallen service members, the Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard performs a three-round rifle salute, plays Taps, folds the American Flag, and then presents it to the family.

“You know that the people that request military honors for their loved one, that veteran was proud of their service,” said Michael Salmon, the coordinator for the Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard. “it's very gratifying because it's a difficult time in people's lives to say goodbye. But somehow, I think we make that a little easier.”

The Honor Guard has a few requirements; you have to been in the Marine Corps, get your dress blues, and have been honorably discharged. There are just eight active members that make up the entire group, a number they would like to be a bit higher because the group needs a minimum of three to attend each service. Meanwhile, their youngest member is the president of the nonprofit, 74-year-old Nick Guriel. They would like to see some younger members.

“That's our big concern because we're all aging out, and what we don't want is for this to go away,” said Salmon.

“It's tough. Young guys show interest, but they're working and have a family. It's hard for them to get off during the week, and we have a lot of services during the week,” said Guriel. “The weekends might be a little easier, but they want to spend time with their family. It kind of lends itself to an older group, possibly retired.”

“I'll do whatever it takes to get there. My wife understands that. She's got her areas where she volunteers, and she knows I'm committed to this,” said Terry Harbour, Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard Vice President. All I can say is give it a try. I think you'll get some great personal satisfaction out of it.”

Each Marine in the honor guard says it’s worth the time commitment, seeing how much families appreciate the ceremony for their loved ones.

“I present a card to them that's signed by all the units that are there that day. I say, ‘Thank you for the privilege of serving your family today,’ which kind of chokes me up a little bit,” said Lydel Walters, the secretary for their board of directors.

The Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard performs about 60 ceremonies each year. If you are a Marine and interested in joining the Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard, or if you would like the honor guard to perform at a service for a fallen, honorably discharged military member, click here.