Group behind Cayucos Veterans Hall renovations seeking public donations

The Cayucos Veterans Hall was abruptly closed in 2016 after it was found to be structurally unsound.

Renovations are expected to be completed in 2024, but those behind the project say public donations are still needed.

“There is no money in the construction budget for new tables and chairs, a stage and sound equipment,” explained Greg Bettencourt, Chairperson of Restore the Cayucos Vets Hall Committee. “We need at least another hundred-thousand dollars.”

For many people in the community, the Vets Hall and the adjacent pier are the heart and soul of Cayucos.

“It's nostalgic and important to locals and people who have lived here for a long time, but it's also a central gathering place,” said Amber Sandoval.

Sandoval has lived in Cayucos for 15 years and says the Vets Hall means a lot to her and is part of the small town's history.

“[The] Vets Hall is a really important part of the community. I think it will definitely change the dynamic when it opens. We've already felt the change without the Vets Hall being a space for gathering, a space for some of the annual events that both visitors and locals really look forward to,” Sandoval said.

The committee has raised money in the past but most of that money went to construction costs.

“In the last year and a half, we’ve raised over $500,000 but we will be giving $450,000 of that to the county to pay for construction,” Bettencourt said.

“When it's all done in the spring of 2024, there's going to be an amazing view out to the ocean from the back of the building and a direct connection to the pier,” said Jeff Lee, San Luis Obispo County Construction and Division Manager.

In the meantime, Bettencourt is encouraging people to send in donations.

“We're going to do a community outreach and active solicitation probably sometime in the early spring,” Bettencourt said.

To donate to the Vets Hall visit restorecayucosvetshall.org.

