Some Cayucos residents speaking out against proposed hillside development

A proposed residential development has some people in the Cayucos community concerned. The people against the project say they’re hoping for more transparency from those involved.

The proposed development, also called the Steinmann Project, is located between Highway 1 and North Ocean Avenue next to the Bella Vista by the Sea mobile home park. The plans call for four lots on the north side and an additional four lots on the south side of the hill.

People who live in the community worry it will open the door for more developments on empty land, taking away from the quiet coastal community life that they say has always embodied Cayucos.

“When they see things are loosening up and the county is allowing things to come in, it’s just going to open the floodgates. We do have land that could be developed, but we also have land that the people in Cayucos want to see undeveloped and kind of enjoy that open space that we all love," said Carol Kramer, Cayucos resident.

“I guess we get used to seeing open spaces and seeing beautiful stuff and then to come in and build homes that are going to be upwards, if they’re two-story, to 8,400 square feet in your backyard is a little different, and they are not of any character that Cayucos is," said Dan Borradori, Cayucos resident.

Borradori lives near the location of the proposed development and is concerned with the stability of the hillside which he says has already caused issues for his home.

“The engineering companies have said the hill is stable. They came in and worked a couple days here and said everything was fine. They didn’t have 81 years worth of history on the hill to see what’s going on," Borradori said. “All their runoff water, stormwater, is going to percolate into my backyard. When something happens, who’s going to be responsible for my place that gets destroyed?”

According to San Luis Obispo County officials, the developer has submitted stormwater control plans.

Community members are also concerned about how many people will be living on each lot, impacting available parking in the area.

“There’s a lot of concern they're not going to be just homes. They’re going to be large entities which requires big parking. We have no parking already in Cayucos. It’s one of our major issues," Kramer said.

The developer declined to comment to KSBY on the project at this time. The engineering company for the development says the proposal has been sent to San Luis Obispo County for review.