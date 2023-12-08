CHiPs for Kids and Children's Resource Network partner for free toy giveaways

The Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast is working with the California Highway Patrol to collect and distribute toys for local families in need as part of the annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive.

For the next two weekends, the Children's Resource Network and the CHP will be collecting toy donations at the Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria Walmart stores. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17).

The Children's Resource Network will host two Free Christmas Toy Giveaways on the weekend before Christmas – Friday, December 22 at Alvin Elementary School in Santa Maria and Saturday, December 23 at the California State Parks dirt parking lot at the corner of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue in Grover Beach.

The giveaways are open to any family in need and no referrals or documents are required. Toys are available for all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit the Children's Resource Network website or (805) 709-8673.