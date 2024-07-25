Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc to hold direct hiring event

The Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc is hosting a hiring event on Aug. 6 to fill correctional officer positions.

At the direct hire event, attendees can learn about the application process, review their resumes with staff, and receive assistance navigating the federal government's official employment site.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says that individuals can apply and potentially receive a conditional offer the same day.

The hiring event will happen at the Scott Williams Training Center in Lompoc from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about the event and hiring process can be found on the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website.