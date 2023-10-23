Firefighters conducting prescribed burn Monday in Huasna

CAL FIRE is conducting a prescribed burn of 356 acres in the Huasna community along Huasna Valley Road and Mary Hall Road.

The burn is taking place Monday, October 23, from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This prescribed burn is part of the Long Canyon Vegetation Management Program.

According to a press release from CAL FIRE, "Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community."

To learn more about the Long Canyon Vegetation Management Program, visit the CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit's website.