Gobble, gobble! Here are some Thanksgiving Day events happening near you

Thanksgiving Day is upon us and there are several festive fall events happening to celebrate the day. From Turkey Trots to Thanksgiving meals, there are activities for everyone to enjoy.

Below is a list of some Thanksgiving meals happening on the Central Coast on Thursday.

Paso Robles

The 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is happening from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Park Activity Center. There will be a sit-down meal at the activity center and it will be open to all community members at no cost.

According to the event Facebook page, those who wish to join do not have to sign up to enjoy the meal. For those that wish to stay home but would still like a meal, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles says it has volunteers to deliver meals. To sign up for a meal delivery, just head to the event website for instructions.

Morro Bay

Community members in Morro Bay have a grab-and-go option for Thanksgiving Day. The annual Community Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morro Bay Community Center. No reservations are needed, and there will be no sit-down option as offered in years past.

Instead, meal recipients will only be able to drive or walk up to receive their meals. Home delivery is also an option, and people can request a meal by calling (805) 772-4421. For more information, click here.

Santa Maria

The Salvation Army of Santa Maria will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day. According to the organization's Facebook page, many community members signed up for a spot on Monday. Thursday's dinner will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. For more information on this event, call The Salvation Army of Santa Maria office at (805) 349-2421.

___

Thanksgiving isn't always just about the meals. If you're looking to run, gobble, and nap, then a Turkey Trot is perfect for you! Below is a list of a few Turkey Trots happening on the Central Coast.

Atascadero

The early bird gets the worm! The North County Turkey Trot will start welcoming participants to check-in at 8:30 a.m. at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion Bandstand on Thanksgiving Day. The 5K fun run/walk will start shortly after at about 9 a.m. This is the 5th year of the North County Turkey Trot, which is organized by ECHO Atascadero.

According to ECHO, no pre-registration is needed to participate, and those who want to run can simply show up on Thursday with a suggested donation of $20 per person. Pets are welcome, and there will be prizes for runners and the best turkey costumes. To read more about the event, click here.

Pismo Beach

You may see some turkeys at the beach on Thursday. That's because there will be a Turkey Trot at Pismo Beach. The trot, which is being put on by the SLO Food Bank, will start at 8:30 a.m. at 100 Pomeroy Ave. Event organizers say participants can meet by the "Pismo" letters on the pier.