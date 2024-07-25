Gospel Lighthouse Church to host 'Back-to-School Bash' Sunday

On Sunday, Gospel Lighthouse Church in Arroyo Grande will host its second annual "Back-To-School Bash."

Organizers say that the church will offer free school supplies to children, including backpacks, paper, folders, and writing materials.

At the event, community members will be able to enjoy free food, games, activities, and a bounce house.

Gospel Lighthouse Church Pastor Stephen Hill says that he is looking forward to the turnout this year after the event's success in 2023.

"Last year, we served over 1200 people with free lunch. It was just a great event, the parking lot was absolutely packed. A little chaotic, but a ton of fun," Hill said.

In addition to getting free school supplies, students also have the chance to win a free bicycle or scooter.

"We believe that serving the community— being able to benefit others who may not have all that we have and what they need, particularly with children and going to school— we believe that's part of our Christian duty," Hill said.

Organizers say that everyone in the community is welcome at the free event.

"It's going to be a ton of fun," Hill said. "We just ask that everyone come, enjoy the day, [and] be respectful of one another."

The "Back-to-School Bash" will be held in the parking lot of Gospel Lighthouse Church from 1-3 p.m.