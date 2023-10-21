Generosity in action: Food pantry in the Five Cities unites the community

While Pismo Beach and Grover Beach have seen their median household incomes increase between 2020 and 2021 – 1% and 17%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — the reality that many people still struggle with poverty cannot be ignored.

At a local food pantry, the growing demand for assistance is undeniable.

“We see people that come in and they're living in their cars and then, you know, just people that do have a house but they're here often, they come once a week. That means they need it. Even if they happen to have a job, they need that,” said Marlene Jeung, Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry Co-President.

Since 1973, the Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry has been a beacon of hope, providing food to families in need every week. As the word spreads and more hungry neighbors seek help, there have been moments when their shelves empty faster than they can stock them.

“I always wish that we could give them more,” Jeung said.

The generosity of the community keeps this pantry running smoothly and this weekend, it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Local grocery stores, the SLO Food Bank — which also collects donations made to the Season of Hope Campaign — and volunteers come together to provide the support that Jeung and her team need. It's a true community effort, one that touches Jeung’s heart.

“They're so very appreciative that we have this for them because most of our families are working families, but it's very difficult to live around here on even one paycheck or two, so we add the little bit they need because they're food insecure,” she said.

Each month, more than 2,500 people living in the Five Cities area visit this location, showing just their ID and leaving with a trunk full of necessities, and sometimes even a bouquet of flowers — a symbol of how nurturing care can make a difference.

Whether they're retirees, missionaries, or dedicated volunteers, those who serve at this organization share a desire to give back.

“I feel I've been very blessed in my life, so I feel like it's my job to give back,” said Cooper Brown, a missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

To learn more about the services offered by the Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry, click here.