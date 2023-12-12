Grover Beach City Council approves water rate increases

Grover Beach City Council approved a city-wide water rate increase, capping months of debate with a decision that follows in the steps of cities nearby.

The vote was 3 to 2 in favor.

Mayor Karen Bright and council members Zach Zimmerman and Daniel Rushing voted in favor.

Mayor Pro Tem Robert Robert and Councilmember Clint Weirick voted no.

The decision was made at a city council meeting Monday night, where city leaders heard from community members about their concerns regarding the water rate increase.

The City of San Luis Obispo voted to increase water rates this past June. The City of Santa Maria voted for water rate increases this past October.

Grover Beach city leaders say this rate increase will help in several ways and ultimately help build a water treatment facility, also called the Central Coast Blue Project.

According to city leaders, Grover Beach has the lowest rate for water in San Luis Obispo County, and if that continues the city's needs will not be met.

One of those needs is the Central Coast Blue Project, which consists of building a water treatment facility. That facility would be built on undeveloped property in Grover Beach costing about $100 million. City leaders say of that $100 million, the city is responsible for $16.7 million.

To reach that goal, there is a proposed five-year rate structure for the city's water and wastewater customers.

According to city leaders, the average water user would see an approximate $15 increase a month in the first year.

Those who attended the council meeting had the opportunity to protest the rate hike, and if more than half protested the city council would not move forward with the rate hike.

Mayor Karen Bright said only 34% of people protested the proposed water rate increases — drawing groans and other displeased responses from some in attendance.

In October, KSBY learned Grover Beach community members were not properly notified of the rate increase, and city leaders had to start the process all over again. Grover Beach's City Manager Matthew Bronson said this was due to an internal error.

We caught up with Bronson Monday before the meeting and he told KSBY that re-notifying community members went well and he was expecting a good turnout at Monday's meeting.

"We understand the impacts that water and sewer rates have on customers and the council will be considering softening the impact through expanding our utility assistance program and taking other steps to look at possible rate decreases through grant money and keeping project costs where they are," said Bronson.

Bronson said the Central Coast Blue Facility would help develop a sustainable water supply and help protect the groundwater basin from seawater intrusion.

Over the last few months, we have heard concerns from community members about the price increase, and Monday night was their last chance to express their concerns, as that rate increase could more than double in four years.

"It's just more than people can take right now, things are hard right now for people, and it's harming businesses, and families and seniors, it's a social justice issue," said Debbie Peterson, a Grover Beach resident and former mayor.

The five-year plan includes a review each year to see if new revenue is coming in that can be utilized and discuss a potential decrease in future water rates if the funding allows for it.