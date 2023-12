A Santa’s Workshop-themed holiday parade took place in Grover Beach on Saturday.

The parade started at 10 a.m. Floats traveled along West Grand Avenue.

The Arroyo Grande High School Marching Band, Five Cities Fire Authority, Grover Beach Elementary School and the Filipino Community of SLO County and vicinity were among the participants.

Following the parade, there was an awards ceremony at Ramona Garden Park that featured live music by Critical Mass.