Grover Beach police seek help in identifying stabbing suspect

Police in Grover Beach are working to locate and identify a person believed to be connected to a stabbing over the weekend that sent one man to the hospital.

Grover Beach police say officers responded to reports of a fight involving people in two vehicles along the 1700 block of Ramona Ave. shortly before noon Saturday, but when they arrived, they say only witnesses remained at the scene.

However, a short time later, officers say one of the people involved in the fight was located at the intersection of 16th Street and Grand Avenue and had been stabbed in the torso multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable as of Monday, according to police.

Police say the suspect of the stabbing was seen taking off in a minivan. After reviewing video cameras in the community, police say they located the van around 9:45 p.m. the same night and pulled the driver over but determined no one inside the van was related to the earlier incident and after being interviewed, all were released.

The van, however, was seized as evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Ruiz at (805) 473-4502 or jruiz@gbpd.org. Anonymous tips can be made to SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867).

