Grover Beach's proposed water rate hike is approved; citizens to launch recall effort

Over the past few weeks, many Grover Beach residents have been protesting a water rate increase.

During Monday's city council meeting, community members expressed concerns about the potential hike. But with just 1,687 protests submitted as part of the Proposition 218 process, it was short 770 responses needed for the council to reconsider the rate structure.

With a vote of 3 to 2, the city council approved the increase.

However, the city is acknowledging the substantial community concern.

“That is reason why over this next year, our city, along with the partner agencies as part of Central Coast Blue, will be doing much more public outreach and engagement around our water needs and how this project is a key way of addressing those needs,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson.

Starting this February, the plan will increase water bills by roughly 28% for the average water customer, then by 19.7% in years two, three and four, and by 4% in year five.

City leaders have said the rate increase is needed to help build the recycled water project known as Central Coast Blue, which other cities like Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande are also involved in.

“This project is about not just future needs but needs today in being able to provide enough water for our residents and businesses today,“ Bronson said.

However, people like Debbie Peterson, former mayor and current real estate broker, express concerns about potential impacts on property values due to ongoing construction.

“We will have to disclose that," Peterson said."And then the other thing, of course, is it'll start to drop prices, which isn't helpful.”

Peterson and a group of residents plan to launch a recall of three council members and Mayor Karen Bright. They argue that with such significant impacts, the city should reconsider the project.

Bright says that talks of a recall do not deter her or other council members from doing what they think is best for the future of Grover Beach and the people who live there.