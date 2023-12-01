New partnership with 5Cities Homeless Coalition fuels dreams for nontraditional college students

This is Kristen McCullough's moment to chase her dreams and dive into the world of business by pursuing a college degree.

When asked about starting her own business, she beams with enthusiasm, sharing her desire to make a difference in the lives of youth through art and other creative endeavors.

"I’d like, start my own business helping youth and doing art," she said.

McCullough is currently receiving help from the 5Cities Homeless Coalition and is one of six people on the receiving end of a generous donation from a local family.

“They just want to do it out of their heart, and to have a means to do that, that's just great,” McCullough said.

The Coalition is partnering with Laurus College for the fall semester, providing those selected with a seamless, tuition-free college education.

The family footing the bill prefers to remain behind the scenes, avoiding the spotlight and focusing on making a positive impact in the community.

"It's fantastic that a family wanted to come forward and cover the costs. Laurus College really caters to students who need a little extra support," said Leo Craven, Laurus College COO.

As a private school specializing in online courses and catering to nontraditional students, Craven says they see this partnership as a chance to spread the message of perseverance in education.

That's a message McCullough now lives by.

"Just do it," she said. "Because if you don't, you just sit around forever, right?"

Jenna Nichols, Executive Director of the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, says the new students were chosen based on their interests and access to necessary resources like Wi-Fi.

Despite facing challenges, including one student dropping out due to housing issues, the Coalition remains committed to using the family’s donation to make a difference.

For clients like McCullough, who is living in Temporary Emergency Housing and works part-time, online learning has proven to be a blessing.

Craven says it not only provides an avenue to pursue career goals but also helps bridge the gap in technology literacy.

As for the future of the program and others like it, Nichols says they’ll be working with their partner agencies to expand the program in the coming months.