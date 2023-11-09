Honoring veterans: Where to find Veterans Day events across the Central Coast

This Saturday, November 11 marks Veterans Day. Multiple ceremonies are set to take place around the community to honor those who served.

Below is a list of some of the events happening this weekend to observe the holiday.

Atascadero

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at the corner of Morro Road and Portola Road.

Colony Market and Deli will offer free sandwiches to veterans and host a fundraiser on November 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit K9s for Warriors. In order to receive a free sandwich, you must show military ID. The fundraiser will include raffles and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to this cause.

Los Osos

On both Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park is showing appreciation for veterans and their families. On Friday at 4 p.m., community volunteers will place flags on veterans' graves. Anyone is welcome to participate. A Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. with a hot dog lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Los Osos.

Paso Robles

The Paso Robles District Cemetery will hold a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The event will feature a speech from World War II veteran Robert W. Hager, free refreshments, music from the Cuesta College Concord Chorus and more.

Pismo Beach

The Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast on November 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will go toward the Lions' 5 Global Causes: Vision, Hunger, Education, Cancer, Diabetes, and other Humanitarian initiatives. Donations will also go toward building maintenance.

The Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Veterans Day event at the Pismo Beach Pier on Saturday. The celebration begins at noon at the first diamond of the Pier.

San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum and American Legion Post 66 are hosting their annual Veterans Day community celebration on Saturday starting with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. There will also be two Vietnam War Exhibit Talks in the museum at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. A free tri-tip lunch plate will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while supplies last. A bounce house, kids craft table, and Vitalant blood drive will also be included. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

For the 11th year, Sunset North Car Wash is offering free car washes to veterans and active duty military on November 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This offer is only available at 1198 Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, 9th Street in Paso Robles, and at 2110 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation alongside Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 is hosting a free Veterans Day ceremony on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The ceremony will take place near the main flagpole, with seating available for up to 500, with additional standing room. The open-air ceremony begins with presentations and performances by the UCSB Color Guard, Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, keynote speaker Rear Admiral John Weigold U.S. NAVY retired, and a flyover by The Condor Squadron.